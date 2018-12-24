Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $32.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Cowen started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of -0.66.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Krish S. Krishnan purchased 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 173,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in preclinical development to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

