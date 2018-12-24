L Brands (LB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a market weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on L Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded L Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on L Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.18.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB opened at $24.91 on Thursday. L Brands has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. L Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 241,768 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 367,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of L Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,002,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 94,615 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.