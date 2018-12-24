LanaCoin (LANA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $82,852.00 and $10.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LanaCoin

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,006,865,519 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

