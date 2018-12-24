Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 7.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth about $220,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,549,000 after acquiring an additional 108,324 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 71.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $180.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.54. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a twelve month low of $115.81 and a twelve month high of $194.38.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 20.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LANC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Tate sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total transaction of $131,479.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $275,103.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

