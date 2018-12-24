LatiumX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $403,892.00 (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, LatiumX has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LatiumX has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $403,892.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LatiumX token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BitForex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.02542326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00151353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00207143 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024619 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024583 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,406,472 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

