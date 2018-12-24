Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 317.41 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 321 ($4.19), with a volume of 15242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($4.27).

Get Lazard World Trust Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a GBX 5.84 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/lazard-world-trust-fund-wtr-sets-new-52-week-low-at-317-41.html.

About Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR)

Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard World Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard World Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.