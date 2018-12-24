Lear Co. (LEA) Stake Lessened by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,733 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Lear worth $94,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lear by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in Lear by 2,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.06.

Shares of LEA opened at $117.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

In other news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

