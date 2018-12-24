LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.42.

LTXB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,568,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1,095,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 613,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 613,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,568,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 125,647 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTXB traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,917. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $98.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

