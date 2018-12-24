Legal & General Group Plc Has $140.01 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Carnival were worth $140,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 35.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 4.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 118.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 184,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $47.86 on Monday. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

