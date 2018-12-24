Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,307,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,937 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $134,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2,911.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 162,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 157,030 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 946,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 579,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 370,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,021,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

NYSE SYF opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

