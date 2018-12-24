Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $99.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.87 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

LXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 761,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,415 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

