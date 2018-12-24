Limoneira (LMNR) Given a $28.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LMNR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Lake Street Capital set a $31.00 price target on Limoneira and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Limoneira from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99. Limoneira has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Calavo Growers Inc sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $197,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,720,295 shares in the company, valued at $41,011,832.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Limoneira by 6,740.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 56.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Limoneira by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

