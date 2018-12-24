Linfinity Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (LFT)

Linfinity (CURRENCY:LFT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Linfinity has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Linfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linfinity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linfinity has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.02613703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00151899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00207388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000123 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024089 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024144 BTC.

Linfinity Token Profile

Linfinity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,533,669 tokens. The official website for Linfinity is www.linfinity.io. Linfinity’s official Twitter account is @linfinitytoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linfinity Token Trading

Linfinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

