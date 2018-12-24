Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

NYSE:LYV opened at $48.76 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $4,463,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,242,095.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,153.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,100. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,517,000 after purchasing an additional 778,092 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,744,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,428 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,720,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,400 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,436,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,199,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

