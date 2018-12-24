LivePerson (LPSN) Research Coverage Started at Summit Insights

Summit Insights started coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.56 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPSN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.94.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.83 and a beta of 1.11. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $38,468.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,303.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 36,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $809,007.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.