Loop Capital Analysts Give Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) a $82.00 Price Target

Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.39.

Shares of WBA opened at $67.26 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at $652,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $848,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,369,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,524 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,318,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,681 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,545,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $841,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

