LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,186,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 296,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 334,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 61.85% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

