LPL Financial LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 422.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,168 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,767,000. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,740,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 428,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $833.00 and a 1-year high of $972.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3009 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th.

