LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFNL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,582,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Davis Select Financial ETF stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “LPL Financial LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/lpl-financial-llc-has-4-42-million-stake-in-davis-select-financial-etf-dfnl.html.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.