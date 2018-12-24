LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) Given $8.60 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $8.60 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LSI Industries an industry rank of 192 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Gary P. Kreider sold 11,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $51,424.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,176.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,556 shares of company stock worth $84,114 over the last 90 days. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 202,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,102,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 834,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

