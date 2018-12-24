Luvu Brands (LUVU) & Nova Lifestyle (NVFY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) and Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Luvu Brands has a beta of -2.6, indicating that its share price is 360% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova Lifestyle has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Nova Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Nova Lifestyle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Luvu Brands and Nova Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luvu Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Nova Lifestyle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Luvu Brands and Nova Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luvu Brands 1.21% -9.53% 5.61% Nova Lifestyle 4.03% 10.29% 8.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luvu Brands and Nova Lifestyle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luvu Brands $16.43 million 0.09 $140,000.00 N/A N/A Nova Lifestyle $106.49 million 0.12 $3.76 million N/A N/A

Nova Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than Luvu Brands.

Summary

Nova Lifestyle beats Luvu Brands on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual furniture products worldwide. The company provides sexual positioning furniture products under the brand name of Liberator; top-of-bed comfort pillows under the Avana brand name; and casual fashion furniture, child beanbags, teen and adult beanbags, outdoor loungers, loveseats, and daybeds under the brand name of Jaxx. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of products to retailers and mass merchants. The company markets its products directly through various Websites that include liberator.com, liberatorshop.com, theliberator.co.uk, jaxxliving.com, and avanacomfort.com, as well as through concept factory store, online mass merchants, and retail stores. The company was formerly known as Liberator, Inc. and changed its name to Luvu Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Luvu Brands, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Nova Lifestyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company offers its products under the Diamond Sofa, Colorful World, Giorgio Mobili, and Bright Swallow brands. It sells its products through Internet sales and direct sales primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

