Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 341,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 182.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 2,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,385.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 3,550 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $83,886.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,493 shares in the company, valued at $767,809.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $382,352. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of SKT opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.46. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

