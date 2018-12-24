Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,772 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 4,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Adobe by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total value of $665,997.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,875,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,246. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $208.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $173.03 and a 12-month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.26.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

