Macquarie Begins Coverage on Jagged Peak Energy (JAG)

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. National Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 target price on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.32.

JAG stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jagged Peak Energy has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of -0.15.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $436,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,011,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,123,188.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,125. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the second quarter worth about $309,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

