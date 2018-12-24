Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 200,902 Shares of Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navigant Consulting were worth $34,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting during the second quarter worth $109,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting during the second quarter worth $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting during the third quarter worth $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting during the second quarter worth $252,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on Navigant Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NCI stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $930.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Navigant Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

