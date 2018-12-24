Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 51,128 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,537,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,128 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $37,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $14.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.79 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 70.06% and a negative net margin of 30.13%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $413,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,750. Company insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

