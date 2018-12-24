Magnum Price Hits $0.0002 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $888.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Magnum has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.63 or 0.02660890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00152073 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00204174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000126 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023861 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023927 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

