Majedie Investments (MAJE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $247.00

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.23), with a volume of 5600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249 ($3.25).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 2.61%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

