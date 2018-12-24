Man Group plc Has $11.14 Million Stake in Terex Co. (TEX)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 104.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142,857 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Terex were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,199,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,992,000 after buying an additional 80,932 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 559.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,038 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 19.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after acquiring an additional 344,247 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Terex by 640.1% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,529,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Terex by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,473,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). Terex had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

