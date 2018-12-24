Manulife Financial (MFC) Trading Down 0.1%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 157,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,313,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Manulife Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,586,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,916 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,758,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,410,000 after acquiring an additional 291,144 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 19,474,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,875,000 after acquiring an additional 242,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,379,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,275,000 after acquiring an additional 537,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,390,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

