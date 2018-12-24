Marine Products Corp. (MPX) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. Marine Products’ rating score has declined by 40% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $21.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products an industry rank of 71 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Marine Products alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marine Products from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marine Products stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,138. The company has a market capitalization of $570.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.48. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.66 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 38.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marine Products (MPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.