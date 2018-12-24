Marriott International (MAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAR. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.94.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $102.30 and a fifty-two week high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,397.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

