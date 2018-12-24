Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 3,151 Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $72.52 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $71.54 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $518.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.30. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $147.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

