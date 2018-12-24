Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,999 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $82,864,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $65,970,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $464,263,000 after buying an additional 181,769 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,516,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $94.41 on Monday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $129.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

