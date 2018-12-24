Marshall Wace LLP Takes $287,000 Position in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,206,000 after purchasing an additional 946,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,653,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,324,000 after purchasing an additional 847,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,896,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,078,000 after purchasing an additional 115,383 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,263,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,376,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,087,000 after purchasing an additional 268,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $320.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $311.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.40.

ANET opened at $193.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.76 and a fifty-two week high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 28.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,527.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $2,521,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,158 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,986. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

