Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 41,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $808,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOA opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.46 million, a PE ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.16. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 258,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $3,052,206.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 440,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,906 over the last ninety days.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

