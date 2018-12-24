Masimo Co. (MASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. Masimo also reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.62 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

MASI traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 211,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,451. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Masimo has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $165,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,950 shares of company stock worth $10,194,051 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 6,605.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,821,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 1,794,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,311,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,164,000 after buying an additional 1,562,019 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 932.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 850,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,913,000 after buying an additional 768,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Masimo by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 554,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,998,000 after buying an additional 368,958 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Masimo by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 799,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,225,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

