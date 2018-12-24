Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David E. Lancaster purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Singleton II purchased 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,631.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,005 shares of company stock worth $758,302. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. ValuEngine lowered Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

