Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Position Decreased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,964,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 373,244 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $64,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 180,414.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,483,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $351,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,138 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,026,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,885,000 after acquiring an additional 581,649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,619,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,587.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,005 shares of company stock worth $758,302 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $14.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTDR. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

