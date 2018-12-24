Matrix AI Network (MAN) Trading 56.9% Higher This Week

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 56.9% higher against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00002588 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, IDEX and Gate.io. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $15.97 million and $899,589.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00851014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00020620 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001213 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00015966 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, HitBTC, Kucoin, HADAX, LBank, DDEX, IDEX, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

