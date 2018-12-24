Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

MZOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mazor Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mazor Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Mazor Robotics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mazor Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mazor Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MZOR stock remained flat at $$58.23 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 1.39. Mazor Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Mazor Robotics had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Mazor Robotics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures.

