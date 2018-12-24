McEwen Mining (MUX) and Iamgold (IAG) Critical Contrast

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Iamgold shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

McEwen Mining has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iamgold has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Iamgold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $67.72 million 9.11 -$10.63 million ($0.03) -61.00 Iamgold $1.09 billion 1.60 $501.60 million $0.06 62.67

Iamgold has higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iamgold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Iamgold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -17.63% -3.84% -3.29% Iamgold -0.98% 1.14% 0.82%

Dividends

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Iamgold does not pay a dividend. McEwen Mining pays out -33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for McEwen Mining and Iamgold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iamgold 0 3 7 0 2.70

McEwen Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.58%. Iamgold has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.87%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Iamgold.

Summary

Iamgold beats McEwen Mining on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada. It also owns a 61.01% interest in the Paymaster property in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. Further, it owns interests in other exploration properties located in the United States; and in the province of San Juan, Argentina, as well as in Mexico. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa. It holds interests in various other projects, including the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Siribaya project in Mali; the Loma Larga project in southern Ecuador; and the Eastern Borosi project in Northeast Nicaragua. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

