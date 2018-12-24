Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 723 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,989,009,000 after buying an additional 1,121,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,488,029,000 after buying an additional 1,023,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,421,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 334,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after buying an additional 249,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a “fair value” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.21.

NYSE BA opened at $304.55 on Monday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $293.01 and a one year high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys 723 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/mckinley-capital-management-llc-delaware-buys-723-shares-of-boeing-co-ba.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.