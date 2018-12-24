Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.64. Medpace reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.07 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Medpace has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 38,640 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,255,030.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,534,024.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 46,778 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $2,758,030.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,745,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,763,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $2,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medpace by 5,087.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Medpace by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth about $1,581,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.