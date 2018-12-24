MEG Energy Corp (MEGEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

MEGEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Macquarie lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on MEG Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th.

MEGEF stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

