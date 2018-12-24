MetaMorph (METM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,288.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $395,822.00 and $19,288.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, BitMart and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.62 or 0.11847977 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000330 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00001328 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00001071 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,163,632 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, BitMart, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

