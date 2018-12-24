MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $213,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $66,612,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $66,009,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at $63,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP John W. Wesley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $47,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Fralin Woody acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,725.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $286,685 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.82. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.57 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

