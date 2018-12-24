MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 79,033 Evergy (EVRG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $1,068,152,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $437,286,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $337,943,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $301,928,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $224,008,000.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Evergy stock opened at $58.28 on Monday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th.

In other news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 4,815 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $285,962.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry D. Bassham sold 10,940 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $662,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,755 shares of company stock worth $1,124,990.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-79033-evergy-evrg.html.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.