MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,126 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 829,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $24.92 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $304.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

