Millennial ESports Corp (CVE:GAME) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 66360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Millennial ESports (GAME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/millennial-esports-game-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-06.html.

About Millennial ESports (CVE:GAME)

Millennial Esports Corp. provides turnkey solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting worldwide. It offers tournament platform that provides ladder, tournament, and direct challenge competitions to gamers in various e-sports titles; e-sports focused mobile applications; data analytics; and execution tools.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Millennial ESports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial ESports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.